First out on Season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race talks Vancouver connections

The first stop on Canada’s Drag Race was on Vancouver’s SkyTrain.

Beth, the first Queen eliminated from the Season 2 premiere, gave the train a shoutout as she entered the show and tells us about her experiences riding the SkyTrain to gigs in full drag.

We spoke to Beth about the rest of the Vancouver competitors — Kendall Gender, Synthia Kiss and taking on Gia Metric. Beth also shared her experience of being creative under pressure during that crafty runway challenge.

Living her beth life, we got the tea on her favourite places to perform and where she likes to chowdown in Vancouver’s Davie Village.

Canada’s Drag Race airs new episodes on Thursday nights on CRAVE.

