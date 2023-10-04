Who's going to be the first NHL coach fired this season?

With the NHL season just a week away, it’s only a matter of time before some chaos surrounds the league.

While all 32 teams will have the idea of shooting for a Stanley Cup, only a select few teams will actually find themselves gunning for the league’s top prize.

And despite the fact every team would like to be among the team’s contenders, there’s bound to be a few teams where the wheels begin to fall off pretty quickly into the 82-game schedule, leading to a shakeup behind their bench.

Sportsbook Sportsbetting.ag has offered up odds for which head coach will be the first to be canned this season, with St. Louis’ Craig Berube leading the way with 4/1 odds. Ottawa’s D.J. Smith (6/1) and Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan (8/1) are the next two most likely, with Arizona’s Andre Tourigny (9/1) and Chicago’s Luke Richardson (10/1) rounding out the top five.

Here’s the full list of all 32 NHL coaches league-wide, in order of how likely each coach is to be the first coach let go this season.

Craig Berube (STL) 4/1

D.J. Smith (OTT) 6/1

Mike Sullivan (PIT) 8/1

Andre Tourigny (ARI) 9/1

Luke Richardson (CHI) 10/1

Don Granato (BUF) 12/1

Derek Lalonde (DET) 14/1

David Quinn (SJ) 16/1

Rick Bowness (WPG) 18/1

Todd McLellan (LA) 20/1

Dean Evason (MIN) 25/1

Jim Montgomery (BOS) 25/1

Peter DeBoer (DAL) 25/1

Rick Tocchet (VAN) 25/1

Dave Haksol (SEA) 33/1

Jay Woodcroft (EDM) 33/1

Lane Lambert (NYI) 33/1

Martin St. Louis (MTL) 33/1

Andrew Brunette (NSH) 40/1

Jared Bednar (COL) 40/1

John Tortorella (PHI) 40/1

Paul Maurice (FLA) 40/1

Peter Laviolette (NYR) 40/1

Ryan Huska (CGY) 40/1

Greg Cronin (ANA) 50/1

Jon Cooper (TB) 50/1

Pascal Vincent (CBJ) 50/1

Sheldon Keefe (TOR) 50/1

Spencer Carbery (WAS) 50/1

Lindy Ruff (NJ) 66/1

Rod BrindAmour (CAR) 66/1

Bruce Cassidy (VGK) 80/1

Among Canadian coaches only, Ottawa’s D.J. Smith is the most likely to be fired first (6/1), followed by Winnipeg’s Rick Bowness (3/1), Vancouver’s Rick Tocchet (4/1), Edmonton Jay Woodcroft (6/1), Montreal’s Martin St. Louis(7/1), Calgary’s Ryan Huska (8/1), and Toronto’s Sheldon Keefe (12/1).

The sportsbook also pegged December 15 as the before/after date for the first firing, offering 1/1 odds for a firing or not about two months into the season.