Only in Canada: There's a snowfall warning and fall has barely even started

Forget the falling leaves and bright Autumn colours. It’s officially the first day of fall and Environment Canada has already issued a snowfall warning.

You read that right. The bulletin was issued on Wednesday morning and is in effect for Dempster Highway, which connects Dawson City, Yukon to Inuvik, Northwest Territories.

According to Environment Canada, between 10 and 20 cm of snow is expected over the next 24 hours. On top of that, gusting winds of up to 80 km/h will reduce visibility for drivers.

Today marks the official start to fall, and in true Canadian fashion, the first snowfall warning of the season has been issued. #YTStorm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 22, 2021



As for the rest of Canada, most of the country is seeing cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures throughout the day — you won’t need to break out a winter coat just yet.

If you’re curious, click here’s a look at what fall weather looks like in other major Canadian cities.

Happy fall, Canada! And almost winter…