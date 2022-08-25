The Vancouver Firefighter Charities’ (VFC) most popular fundraising campaign, the Hall of Flame calendar is back.

The 35th annual calendar will feature 13 firefighters from the Lower Mainland and Kamloops region. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund as well as programs like Snacks for Kids and Lifelines for Seniors.

Pre-sales for the 2023 Hall of Flame Calendar were launched at the JW Marriott Parq in Downtown Vancouver on August 25. Parq will also host the official launch of the new calendar during a gala event on October 26.

“We’re thrilled to climb on board as the title sponsor of the VFC’s 2023 Hall of Flame Calendar,” says Karen Gray, Parq Vancouver Vice President of Marketing in a statement.

“It’s not only a great initiative that raises funds for so many important causes and charities in BC, but it also gives all of us a good reason to look forward to turning the page each month,” says Gray.

The Hall of Flame calendar has been produced by the VFC for the last 36 years, with professional firefighters volunteering time to model for the calendar. They have managed to raise more than a million dollars for BC charities since 1988.

“This marks the home stretch for the firefighters and volunteers who have put in a ton of work to make this one of the most hotly-anticipated highlights of our annual fundraising endeavours,” says Hall of Flame Calendar Coordinator Brandon Kaye in a statement.