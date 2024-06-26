News

Video released of suspect in fire at Vancouver synagogue

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Jun 26 2024, 7:40 pm
Video released of suspect in fire at Vancouver synagogue
Submitted by VPD

Vancouver police are now sharing a video connected to an arson investigation outside a synagogue last month.

The fire broke out at 10 pm on May 30 at the building on Oak Street and West 18 Avenue and is believed to have been set by someone pouring accelerant outside the front door and then igniting it.

A surveillance video shared by police shows a person walking up to the entrance and carrying a bottle in their hand. Suddenly, the screen gets brighter, the surrounding area is illuminated in orange light, and smoke can be seen blowing past the camera.

The fire was put out by members of the synagogue before it could spread or cause significant property damage.

jewish synagogue arson

Schara Tzedeck Synagogue/Google Maps | B’nai Brith Canada/X

Soon after the fire was lit, the suspect can be seen hastily walking back down the front steps.

“Our Major Crime Section immediately launched an investigation, and we have continued to collect and analyze evidence with hopes of identifying the person who committed this crime,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white ball cap, a dark grey jacket, black shorts, and a surgical face mask when the crime occurred.

The VPD is also trying to speak to the driver of a beige or silver minivan seen in the area.

If you have any information about the case or can help identify the suspect, call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop