Video released of suspect in fire at Vancouver synagogue

Vancouver police are now sharing a video connected to an arson investigation outside a synagogue last month.

The fire broke out at 10 pm on May 30 at the building on Oak Street and West 18 Avenue and is believed to have been set by someone pouring accelerant outside the front door and then igniting it.

A surveillance video shared by police shows a person walking up to the entrance and carrying a bottle in their hand. Suddenly, the screen gets brighter, the surrounding area is illuminated in orange light, and smoke can be seen blowing past the camera.

The fire was put out by members of the synagogue before it could spread or cause significant property damage.

Soon after the fire was lit, the suspect can be seen hastily walking back down the front steps.

“Our Major Crime Section immediately launched an investigation, and we have continued to collect and analyze evidence with hopes of identifying the person who committed this crime,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white ball cap, a dark grey jacket, black shorts, and a surgical face mask when the crime occurred.

The VPD is also trying to speak to the driver of a beige or silver minivan seen in the area.

If you have any information about the case or can help identify the suspect, call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.