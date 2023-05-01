Huge fire engulfs barn near Abbotsford airport (PHOTOS)

A fire broke out in Abbotsford Monday morning that quickly engulfed an empty barn, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky.

Aletta Vanderheyden, communications and public relations manager with the City of Abbotsford, said firefighters first got word of the fire at 32200 King Road around 7:30 am.

Firefighters arrived to find an empty barn fully engulfed in fire. They’re still on-scene battling the blaze.

No one has been hurt, and the cause of the fire isn’t yet known, Vanderheyden said.

Nearby residents shared a photo of the fire on Twitter, where a huge cloud of smoke could be seen coming from the barn.