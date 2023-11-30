Canucks unveil special logo and jersey for First Nations Celebration Night

The Vancouver Canucks unveiled a new special logo and jersey today ahead of their upcoming First Nations Celebration Night.

The logo uses the orca icon that is featured on the team’s current jerseys but adds a new colour scheme and a lot of smaller details that make it stand out.

There are many special aspects of this unique Canucks logo that have connections to different aspects of local First Nations culture. For example, the colour scheme represents the Musqueam Nation palette and the weaving pattern is a traditional Salish design that represents the mountains. Those are just two of the many intricate details added to this logo.

“Inspired by our ancestors, this logo represents our territory. Coast Salish elements mimic the ripples of water, along with the breaking of ice. The orca symbolizes family, longevity, harmony, travel, and community,” reads a statement by Cole Sparrow-Crawford and Clyer Sparrow-Pointm, the artists who designed the logo.

Symbolizing family, longevity, harmony, travel and community. Introducing this year's First Nations celebration logo, designed by artists Cole Sparrow-Crawford and Cyler Sparrow-Point. Join us on December 5th for our First Nations Celebration Night presented by @Rogers! pic.twitter.com/SijimCxTeI — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2023

The Canucks will not be able to wear the special jerseys during warmup due to the NHL’s ban on the use of specialty uniforms. However, fans can still purchase a jersey with this logo at vanbase.ca for $750.

There are a lot of other special items for sale with the logo for a much cheaper price. You can purchase a long-sleeved shirt for $37, a keychain for $9, or a hoodie for $61, among more options.

First Nations Celebration Night will take place at Rogers Arena on December 5 when the Canucks face off against the New Jersey Devils. It will be the fourth theme night of the year, as the Canucks already hosted Diwali, Autism Acceptance, and Hockey Fights Cancer theme nights this season.

“Celebrating First Nation culture is essential to helping build and repair relationships with indigenous communities in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, and Canada,” said Michael Doyle, president of Canucks Sports & Entertainment’s business operations, through a press release. “This game will serve as an opportunity to showcase indigenous traditions and recognize the continuous love and support we receive from our First Nations fans and neighbours.”