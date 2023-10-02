We are down to the final battles for roster spots with the 2023-24 Vancouver Canucks.

With Ilya Mikyehev still ailing — and giving us cause to again wonder why the club let him play on a partially torn ACL last year, given it now looks like it’ll compromise the beginning of this season — the forward spots are coming down to Dakota Joshua, Jack Studicka, and Nils Aman. It’s likely that two will dress on opening night between centre Teddy Blueger, with one serving as the 13th forward.

On defence, it’s not quite as tidy.

The Canucks may still be figuring out who plays with Quinn Hughes on the right side of the top pair. That could have a trickle-down effect on the other pairings, where only Ian Cole and Filip Hronek seem set (although they were split at practice Monday).

Will Carson Soucy have to play his off-side with Hughes? Is rookie Cole McWard really up to the task? Will they need to resort to Tyler Myers? Is there any chance Noah Juulsen gets another crack?

#Canucks have 9 defencemen remaining in camp. Likely 1-2 cuts coming. Left shots: Hughes, Cole, Soucy, Brisebois, Wolanin Right shots: Hronek, Myers, Juulsen, McWard — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 1, 2023

There’s also the battle to be the seventh defenceman coming down to Christian Wolanin, Guillaume Brisebois, and Juulsen.

Plenty to sort out there, with two preseason games left at Abbotsford Centre Wednesday and at Rogers Arena Friday. Plus plenty of practices.

We know how much head coach Rick Tocchet loves practising, and he’ll need those sessions in the final full week before the October 11 opener.