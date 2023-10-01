Canucks make 20 cuts and Podkolzin is one of them

The Vancouver Canucks roster continues to slim down ahead of the team’s season opener in just 10 days.

Today, the Canucks announced a series of 20 roster cuts, headlined by Vasily Podkolzin, the team’s 10th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

Podkolzin has struggled to find a regular roster spot with the big club during his time with the franchise, playing just 39 games last year while scoring four goals and adding three assists.

The 22-year old Russian winger was part of a group of 12 players announced today as directly sent to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks.

Danila Klimovich

Aatu Raty

Vasily Podkolzin

Max Sasson

Linus Karlsson

Arshdeep Bains

Tristen Nielsen

Josh Bloom

Aidan Mcdonough

Akito Hirose

Filip Johansson

Nikita Tolopilo

Five more players were placed on waivers, with the intention of being sent to Abbotsford, though they could also be claimed by another team:

Jett Woo

Matt Irwin

Sheldon Dries

Jack Rathbone

Zach Sawchenko

Meanwhile, three players were released from professional tryout contracts and will be sent to Abbotsford.

Chase Wouters

Quinn Schmeimann

John Stevens

Vancouver has compiled a 1-2-1 record through four preseason games, winning 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at home. While this latest stretch of cuts is the most major change to Vancouver’s roster so far, there’s still expected to be a few more tweaks to the lineup before the season gets going.

The team has two more preseason games on this Wednesday and Friday, respectively, before their season opener on October 11 against the Oilers at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

More to come…