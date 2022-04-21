What to know on buying tickets for Canada's 2022 FIFA World Cup games

If you’re looking get your hands on 2022 FIFA World Cup tickets for Canada’s matches this year, well, you’ve got about five days to make a decision for your best shot at buying them.

Take a deep breath, because it’s a bit more of a confusing process than simply pulling out a credit card.

On April 28, Canada Soccer will be conducting three “weighted draws” in order to allocate its tickets for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

By April 26 at midnight ET/9 pm PT, interested buyers need to be a part of one of Canada Soccer’s three tiers of membership as follows: free (CanadaRED), $50 (CanadaRED+White), and $150 (CanadaRED+GOLD), the last of which is a new tier announced today. Applicants must then apply by April 28 at 5 am ET/2 am PT via an emailed access code to enter the weighted draws.

Gold members get access to all three draws (should they not be selected in either of the first two), white members get the final two draws, and red members get access to the final draw. The chances of actually getting your hand on tickets is dependent on the number of members, which currently sits at about 95,000.

Canada currently has at least three matches scheduled in the group stage of the World Cup against Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia. Canada will play its group stage games in Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Thumama, respectively.

“Our expanded supporter program now allows our fans to join the growing movement based on their own wants and needs,” said Dr. Nick Bontis, Canada Soccer President. “The revamped supporter program is a win-win: fans increase their chances of obtaining exclusive tickets while Canada Soccer, a non-profit organization, creates new revenue streams to support men’s, women’s, and youth development programs across the country.”

In addition to being a member in one of the three CanadaRED tiers, applicants must: be a citizen or resident of Canada, have a valid passport prior to applying, be at least 18 years of age at the time they apply for tickets. From there, successful applicants will have to make an account of FIFA’s ticket portal, should they not already have one. Getting selected in the draw doesn’t guarantee World Cup tickets, though it does allow fans to officially apply through FIFA’s portal.

Other membership benefits include presale windows to Canada Soccer home matches, such as World Cup qualifiers, friendlies, and CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup matches, while Gold members also get an exclusive Canada Soccer gift package.

Full details on Canada Soccer’s allocation are available via the FAQ at CanadaSoccer.com.