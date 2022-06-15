Vancouver will get more FIFA World Cup matches than Toronto: report

FIFA is set to make a big announcement in New York City tomorrow.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup will be revealed for the 2026 tournament taking place in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Three candidate host cities remain in Canada, though only Vancouver and Toronto will reportedly be chosen, with Edmonton being left out.

The plan is for US-based cities to host 60 of 80 matches, with Canada and Mexico receiving 10 games each.

But that doesn’t mean Vancouver and Toronto will be splitting the matches evenly.

Sportsnet 650’s Dan Riccio is reporting today that six matches will be played at Vancouver’s BC Place, leaving just four for BMO Field in Toronto.

I'm hearing Vancouver will be awarded six matches as a host city for the 2026 World Cup. — Dan Riccio (@danriccio_) June 15, 2022

While Toronto is Canada’s largest city, the 54,500-seat BC Place is unquestionably the best soccer stadium in the country — especially after real grass is installed for the 2026 tournament. BMO Field has a 30,000-seat capacity, but can be expanded with temporary seats.

Tomorrow’s announcement is scheduled for 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.

Here’s a look at the candidate host cities hoping to be picked.

Candidate host cities in Canada (3)

Edmonton

Toronto

Vancouver

Candidate host cities in the United States (16)

Atlanta

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington DC/Baltimore

Candidate host cities in Mexico (3)