Vancouver is hiring a FIFA World Cup secretariat and it pays up to $147,000

Calling all Vancouver soccer fans: your dream job could be waiting.

The City of Vancouver recently announced it’s on the hunt for a FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026 secretariat, and the position pays between $112,000 and $147,000, depending on experience.

The job posting characterizes the position as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to be a key leader when the men’s World Cup visits the city in three years. The successful candidate will manage intergovernmental and business relationships with senior executives, elected officials, and other stakeholders leading up to the tournament.

“FIFA World Cup is an event to welcome the world to Vancouver and needs an individual with a sophisticated skillset and experience in major event stewardship and project management to make it a success,” the job posting reads.

Applicants are expected to have a bachelor’s degree and several years of experience in a corporate or “institutional” environment, with event planning chops. Previous FIFA or Olympics experience is listed as an asset.

The full-time position would start in the new year and go through the 2026 men’s World Cup. But hurry if you’re thinking of putting your name forward — applications close on January 8.