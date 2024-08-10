The Paris 2024 Olympics have had it all, from incredible sporting moments, heartfelt gestures, and plenty of laughs. One of the most viral incidents of the Games, however, came as a result of those who were flat-out shocked by a competitor’s voice.

Dutch sprinter Femke Bol, who is just 24 years old, helped her nation win gold in the 4×400-metre mixed relay exactly one week ago. In fact, she set an indoor world record in the event, running her 400m portion in just 49.17 seconds.

As impressive as her performance was, it was this interview immediately afterward that had everybody on the internet talking.

Fans were left wondering if Mickey Mouse had smashed a world record after hearing star athlete Femke Bol's post-race interview, after she stormed to gold in the 400 m, setting a new world best of 49.17 seconds in the process.pic.twitter.com/LmkfHpciGN — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 4, 2024

Fans were downright shocked upon hearing the clip above, with some even questioning whether or not it was real.

It turns out the answer to whether it’s real lies somewhere in the middle.

The video isn’t dubbed over, though Bol said it isn’t her usual voice, either. She explained that often, after running and being out of breath, her voice becomes much higher pitched than it would be in regular conversation. Since then, other clips have surfaced of her speaking, and while her voice is still high-pitched, it sounds significantly different from the video above.

While the clip of her high-pitched voice garnered her plenty of attention, Bol’s performance on the track also put many eyes on her.

Along with her gold in the 4x400m mixed relay, she picked up a bronze in the 400m hurdles. This was her third Olympic medal, as she picked up a bronze in the same event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.