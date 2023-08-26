Female goaltender posts shutout for Cape Breton Eagles in QMJHL

Rhyah Stewart became the first ever female to suit up for the Cape Breton Eagles of the QMJHL on Friday night, and she didn’t disappoint.

@CBEHockey Rhyah Stewart from Antigonish played first half of QMJHL exhibition game tonight vs Moncton wildcats.

24 shots and no goals against. pic.twitter.com/7gFPD6ykBu — Ken Reid (@SNKenReid) August 26, 2023

Stewart, who played 30 minutes in what ended up being a 5-3 exhibition loss to the Moncton Wildcats, stopped all 24 shots that were fired her way. It was an extremely impressive showing for the 16-year-old, who was named the games first star for her efforts.

Stewart, who recently played with Team Canada’s U-18, came out of the game at the midway point of the second period to a standing ovation from all in attendance.

RHYAH STEWART SHUTOUT Stewart turns aside all 24 shots she faced as she exits the game midway through the second. Standing O at Centre 200. What a debut #CapeBretonEagles pic.twitter.com/h22Yj3QKFA — Luke Dyment (@PostDyment) August 25, 2023

Prior to her start, her entire team knew exactly what she was capable of based off her play in practice. Head coach Louis Robitaille said it was an easy decision to give her the start based off how she looked in the skates leading up to the game.

“After what I saw the last two days of practice, she has earned her spot in Friday’s lineup,” said Robitaille. “She’s an excellent goaltender and I believe she will have a significant impact for our team on the ice.”

General manager Sylvain Couturier wanted to make it clear that while the QMJHL does promote inclusion, Stewart wasn’t there because of the fact that she’s a female.

“The QMJHL promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Couturier said. “But she’s not her because she’s a female, she’s in the lineup because she deserves it and we’re excited to see what she can bring to our team.”

Stewart certainly proved that she belonged, as she was tested often throughout her 30 minutes, and looked extremely cool, calm, and collected throughout.

Despite still being just 16-years-old, Stewart is already committed to play college hockey for the University of Wisconsin. Expect to hear her name plenty more times in the coming years.