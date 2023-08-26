"It's just really peaceful": Canucks' Hughes shows off Michigan summer home

As far as offseason setups go, they don’t get much better than that of Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes.

The 23-year-old recently gave a tour of his house that he bought with his brother, Jack. It is built on the water in Bloomington, Michigan, the same state where Hughes spent two seasons playing college hockey.

“We grew up on a lake, and me and Jack, a couple summers ago, we bought this place,” Hughes explained. “We knew we wanted to buy on the water and live on the water in the summer. It’s just really peaceful.”

Hughes said that growing up, he and his brothers often spent their days tubing and skiing, making their decision to buy a lake house easy. While having the lake in the backyard maybe this place’s top feature, it is far from the only one.

As Hughes displayed during the tour he gave, his and his brother’s place has a huge shooting area to help further improve their games. As it turns out, the idea to include it came after seeing that one of the NHL’s best players had one in his own home.

“Honestly, we went to Halifax and trained with [Sidney Crosby] and [Nathan MacKinnon] before our rookie year,” Hughes said. “Crosby had the sickest shooting room. When we were going to buy this, we were like, ‘Yeah, we have to have a sick shooting room.'”

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Hughes has been viewed as one of the NHL’s best young defencemen. This past season marked the best of his career, as he registered 76 points in 78 games. If he can produce at a similar or even better pace in 2023-24, this Canucks team has a real chance to make it to the playoffs for the first time in four years.