The 2023-24 season has been a magical one for the Vancouver Canucks.

Their best campaign since 2011-12, it’s been chocked full of great stories. Here are the best (in no particular order):

1. Rick Tocchet hockey

The Canucks have subscribed to their coach’s non-negotiables, playing a more structured style that has allowed them to win games with team defence as well as offence. Tocchet is in line for the Jack Adams Award, given annually to the NHL’s best coach.

2. Trophy quests

Speaking of awards, the Canucks tracked many of the big NHL trophies throughout the season, and, at this point, it will be awfully disappointing if Quinn Hughes doesn’t win the Norris and join Tocchet amongst the league’s honourees.

Thatcher Demko will probably fall short of the Vezina Trophy given the exploits of Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck, but he’ll get votes. As should Hughes (Hart), and Elias Pettersson (Lady Byng).

3. Trade request reversals

At this time last year, both Brock Boeser and Conor Garland wanted out. And who can blame them? The Canucks had tried to trade both, with no takers for their expensive contracts.

But a funny thing happened after Garland spent opening day parsing reports about his trade request: they both played great.

Boeser scored four goals on opening night, blowing through his 30-goal aim and getting to 40.

Garland heard his name chanted by the fans at Rogers Arena following a first-star performance earlier this month.

4. Hronek and the defence

The addition of Filip Hronek last year proved invaluable this season as the Czech filled that gaping need for a top-pair, right-handed defenceman to pair with Hughes.

But the rest of the defence was miles better than previous seasons with free agents Carson Soucy and Ian Cole, trade acquisition Nikita Zadorov, improved play from Tyler Myers, and Noah Juulsen turning himself into an NHL player.

5. Joshua and the bottom-six

The Canucks had top-six scoring over the last few non-playoff years. What they lacked was secondary scoring, a bona fide bottom-six.

That changed this season as Dakota Joshua stepped up his game and formed one of the league’s best third lines with Garland and Teddy Blueger.

Nils Höglander graduated into the top-six but not before making his mark lower down the lineup. They got contributions from trade acquisition Sam Lafferty. Even journeyman Phil Di Giuseppe had his moments early in the year.

6. Good health

The Canucks’ top-six scorers have played every game this season. Their seventh-leading scorer, Höglander, missed just two games (both healthy scratches).

On any given night, whether it was fans attending games at Rogers Arena or watching on TV, they knew they would get to see: J.T. Miller, Hughes, Pettersson, Boeser, Garland, and Hronek.

One more week to get through, here’s hoping Canucks Luck doesn’t strike.