The Vancouver Canucks are on the brink of claiming their first division title in more than a decade.

The Canucks can clinch first place in the Pacific Division with a win or overtime loss against the Calgary Flames tonight. As long as they get a single point from this game, they will claim the Pacific Division title.

The second-place Edmonton Oilers cannot get more than 108 points on the season. Since the Canucks own the tiebreaker between the two teams, that 108-point mark is the magic number needed to claim the division.

The Canucks could also find out their first-round playoff opponent tonight as they prepare for their first playoff game at home since 2015. They have already clinched home-ice advantage in the opening round.

If the team gets exactly a single point in tonight’s game, they will clinch the division but be eliminated from the Western Conference title race against the Dallas Stars. This would lock them into a first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators, who are unable to move from the top wild-card spot.

If the Canucks lose in regulation tonight, the Oilers will still be able to theoretically pass them for the division lead. If they win tonight, they will be in contention for the Western Conference crown as they own the tiebreaker over the Stars.

This means the only result that lets the Canucks know their first-round playoff opponent tonight is an overtime or shootout loss where they collect a single point. If that happens, they play the Predators.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7 pm PT. The Canucks have won two of the three games they’ve played against the Flames so far this year.