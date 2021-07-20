Father of four tragically drowns while trying to rescue son with autism

A young boy diagnosed with non-verbal autism was swimming in Chehalis Lake in southwestern British Columbia, when he drifted too far out and began to drown.

His father, Arnulf Salazar, sprang into action to rescue him, but the current pulled him 20 feet below for at least 20 minutes, and Salazar died after saving his son’s life.

A fundraiser has been created for Salazar, who was only 53 years old and a father of four. He was also a husband, brother and friend.

The funds will be used to support the family throughout this tragic loss, including burial expenses, the needs of his son, and other costs.

“Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate all the kind words, support and prayers. Thank you for all the kindness and God bless. We sincerely thank you for everything,” read a note on the GoFundMe page.

Daily Hive received an email from someone who knew the Salazar family, and said that Salazar was a hard-working man and a loving husband.

“He was a respected member of our community.”

The fundraiser has exceeded its goal of $10,000.