Halloween is in less than a week, and that means two things: one, seasonal menu items at your favourite fast-food restaurants are sadly counting down to their last days, and two, we still have a few vampire puns, but they suck.

To keep spirits high, and your sugar count higher, why not take advantage of what’s available for a limited time near you?

Here are some of the best fast-food Halloween treats to get across Canada.

Donuts are a must for anyone looking for a mouthwatering Halloween treat, and thankfully, Krispy Skreme has four solid options on lock! Choose from Abra Cat Dabra, Bewitched Broomstick, Enchanted Cauldron, or Spooky Sprinkle.

This ice cream and dessert shop stepped up the bar this year with three wicked cake flavours, including their Zombie Unicorn cake, Haunted House cake, and Oreo cookie Halloween cake.

The International Haunted House of Pancakes has various pancakes on their Halloween menu, including Reese’s Pieces, Pumpkin Spice, Caramel A La Mode, and of course, their Scary Face Pancakes that are only available for kids 12 and under.

Grab a scary slice of pizza with Papa John’s Jack-O’-Lantern thin crust, made with cheese, olives, and irresistible pepperoni.