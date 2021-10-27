Michelin-recognized bistro Farzi Café officially opened its first Canadian location in October, bringing modern spice to Mississauga, Ontario.

The world-renowned and award-winning restaurant spans 4,000 square feet and includes an indoor dining room and a huge outdoor patio at its Square One location.

MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra, known as the “Prince of Indian Cuisine,” is the name behind Farzi and the person who brought the concept to life.

Kalra’s goal is to bring Indian cuisine “back in vogue.”

According to Kalra, Farzi Café London was officially recognized by the Michelin Guide in 2019.

The tapas-style menu combines a unique mix of Ayurvedic flavours and global influences with Canadian ingredients.

On the small plates menu, think Butter Chicken Baos, Black Sesame Chicken Tikka Masala, and a must-try vegetarian Daal Chawal Aranchini.

Farzi offers traditional dishes like Paneer Tikka with a twist that includes bocconcini, basil, and sundried tomato naan for mains.

And for lamb lovers, the Mutton Irrachi Pepper Fry comes with a perfect Malabar Paratha that will leave you asking for more.

As for the bar, award-winning London mixologist Din Jusuf is the mastermind behind the cocktail menu, coming up with a fun and engaging concept for guests.

Each “ultrasonic” cocktail is inspired by astrological signs and made using carefully selected tinctures, herbs, and spices.

From Aries to Gemini, the drinks are served in non-traditional, very photogenic glassware.

Farzi Café has 19 locations across the world, including in the United Arab Emirates, India, and England.

The team behind the concept has confirmed that there are plans to venture across North America.

For now, this hot spot will be worth the drive to Mississauga. And reservations are recommended.

Address: 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, Ontario

Instagram