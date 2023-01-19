"Was that you?" Fart noise interrupts Canucks broadcast

Who farted?

That’s what everyone wants to know after a fart noise cut into last night’s Vancouver Canucks television broadcast.

It sounded like someone let it rip, just as Canucks goalie Collin Delia left the puck for Quinn Hughes during a late first-period power play.

Did someone just fart on the air? #Canucks — Theo (@johnnycanuck71) January 19, 2023

“Was that you?” John Shorthouse asked John Garrett on the Sportsnet broadcast.

“No, it wasn’t,” Garrett replied, as the two broadcasters began laughing.

Did John Garrett just fart on the Canucks live broadcast??😂#nhl #sportsnet — Justin in SE BC🇺🇦 (@Greatsave35) January 19, 2023

So… who farted?

#FartGate began trending Canada-wide, as a nation tried to figure out the mystery.

Another clue came from the Tampa broadcast, as the fart was heard there too. Perhaps that makes Dave Randorf a suspect as well.

But the fart sound was heard on the home and away radio broadcasts as well, according to Tyler Green. Add Sportsnet 650’s Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda to the suspect list.

I somehow didn’t hear the fart when it happened on our broadcast. I know, I don’t know how I didn’t hear it either. — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) January 19, 2023

Perhaps the flatulent noise came from one of the players on the ice, or a fan in the crowd? Would Delia’s skate make that loud of a sound as he came to a stop?

Did someone sit on a Whoopee cushion? Or was it merely a microphone malfunction?

The game ended in a 5-2 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and without a resolution to #FartGate, meaning the suspect is still on the loose.

Y’all realize that the Cheech Fart was a carefully orchestrated distraction tactic manufactured by #Canucks ownership. #FartGate — David Cee (@CanucksIn4) January 19, 2023

You know the season isn't going well when the most exciting part of a game is something now referred to as #FARTGATE. #Canucks — JABO Vancouver (@jabo_vancouver) January 19, 2023

there's really, truly no better way to summarize this #Canucks season than the biggest story coming out of tonight's game is literally a fart — Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) January 19, 2023