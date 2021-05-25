Where to find the best farmers' markets across Metro Vancouver

Farmers’ markets — who doesn’t love them?

It’s that time of year again, when the Vancouver weather cooperates (sometimes, at least) long enough for us to shop outdoors for fresh fruit, veggies and a whole lot more.

Farmers’ markets may look a bit different this year—fewer people, more hand sanitizer, a lot more masks—but rest assured that you’ll still find all of your favourite vendors selling their wares. Be sure to check each market’s website before visiting, since schedules can change at the last minute due to foul weather and updates to public health regulations.

Now grab a reusable shopping bag, put on your walking shoes and get shopping!

Farmers’ markets in Vancouver

Find more than 25 vendors and food trucks, right in the heart of the city, close to several bus and SkyTrain stops. This year, the market is featuring many of the vendors from the Main Street Station Farmers Market, which is closed for the 2021 season due to nearby construction.

Location: North Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery, West Georgia Street at Hornby Street

When: Wednesdays from June 2 to October 6, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Website: eatlocal.org

Visit more than 30 vendors and food trucks, on the edge of Nelson Park, just a few blocks from Davie Village.

Location: 1100 Comox Street between Bute Street and Thurlow Street

When: Saturdays from May 22 to October 30, 2021

Time: 9 am to 9:30 am (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 am to 2 pm (general public)

Website: eatlocal.org

Browse at more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

When: Thursdays from June 3 to October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Website: eatlocal.org

Discover more than 30 stalls, right in the heart of Granville Island. This summertime market started over three decades ago, with just a dozen farmers selling out of the backs of their trucks.

Location: 1404 Anderson Street, under the Granville Street Bridge

When: Thursdays from June 17 to August 26, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Website: granvilleisland.com

Find more than 50 vendors and food trucks. The market has extended its hours this summer, to reduce wait times.

Location: Kitsilano Community Centre, West 10th Avenue at Larch Street

When: Sundays from May 2 to October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 am to 10 am (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2:30 pm (general public)

Website: eatlocal.org

Visit more than 25 vendors and food trucks in Vancouver’s chillest park.

Location: Dude Chilling Park, East 8th Avenue at Guelph Street

When: Sundays from May 23 to October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 10:30 am (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (general public)

Website: eatlocal.org

Head to East Van for Vancouver’s largest farmers’ market, which features more than 60 vendors and food trucks.

Location: John Hendry Park north parking lot, Lakewood Drive at East 13th Avenue

When: Saturdays from May 1 to October 30, 2021

Time: 9 am to 9:30 am (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 am to 2 pm (general public)

Website: eatlocal.org

Browse at more than 25 vendors and food trucks. Construction is scheduled to start on the Riley Park Pavilion in fall 2021, so check the website for a possible update to the market’s location. An even larger winter market operates at Riley Park from November to April.

Location: 50 East 30th Avenue at Ontario Street

When: Saturdays from May 1 to October 30, 2021

Time: 10 am to 10:30 am (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (general public)

Website: eatlocal.org

Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

Location: UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive

When: Saturdays and Tuesdays from June 5 to November 27, 2021

Time: 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays), 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays)

Website: ubcfarm.ubc.ca/food

The market is closed for the 2021 season due to the nearby construction of the new St. Paul’s Hospital.

Website: eatlocal.org

The market operates only in the winter, from November to April.

Website: eatlocal.org

Farmers’ markets in surrounding cities

Take in spectacular views of Vancouver while browsing at this farmers’ market, conveniently located near the SeaBus terminal.

Location: On the East Plaza of Lonsdale Quay, 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

When: Saturdays from May 1 to October 30, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Website: artisanmarkets.ca

The Wednesday farmers’ markets feature just produce, while the Saturday markets also offer baked goods, coffees, jams and more.

Location: Loutet Park parking lot, 1400 Rufus Avenue, North Vancouver

When: Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 29 to October 30, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 4 pm (Wednesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Website: ediblegardenproject.com/markets

Enjoy a relaxing morning at this market in Ambleside Park, then visit nearby Ambleside Beach and Ambleside Village.

Location: 1000 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

When: Sundays from May 2 to October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Website: artisanmarkets.ca

Find more than 35 vendors and food trucks at this market that focuses on environmentally sustainable food production.

Location: Tipperary Park parking lot, 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

When: Thursdays from April 1 to November 4, 2021

Time: 3 pm to 3:15 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 3:15 pm to 7 pm (general public)

Website: newwestfarmers.ca

Burnaby’s first farmers’ market has been a popular destination ever since 2008. It’s located near ever-popular Deer Lake Park.

Location: Burnaby City Hall north parking lot, 4949 Canada Way, Burnaby

When: Saturdays from May 1 to October 30, 2021

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Website: artisanmarkets.ca

Enjoy the serenity and seasonal beauty of a Japanese garden while shopping for fresh produce and unique crafts.

Location: Nikkei Garden, 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

When: Second and fourth Sundays of each month from June 13 to October 24, 2021

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Website: centre.nikkeiplace.org

Discover Metro Vancouver’s longest-running suburban farmers’ market.

Location: 575 Poirier Street, Coquitlam

When: Sundays from May 2 to October 31, 2021

Time: 9 am to 1 pm

Website: makebakegrow.com

This location also hosts a popular winter market, from November through May.

Location: Port Moody Recreation, 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

When: Wednesdays from June 2 to October 27, 2021

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Website: makebakegrow.com

This lively market is nestled in beautiful Leigh Square, in the heart of downtown Port Coquitlam.

Location: Leigh Square, 2580 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

When: Thursdays from May 6 to October 7, 2021

Time: 3 pm to 7 pm

Website: farmersandmore.org

This bustling market is located in gorgeous Memorial Peace Park, in the heart of downtown Maple Ridge.

Location: Memorial Peace Park, 11925 Haney Place, Maple Ridge

When: Saturdays from May 1 to October 30, 2021

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Website: farmersandmore.org

The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

Location: Brighouse Park, 7000 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond

When: Tuesdays from April 20 to November 23, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Website: kwantlenstmarket.ca

Wander through this market in newly renovated Hawthorne Rotary Park.

Location: Hawthorne Rotary Park, 10513 144 Street, Surrey

When: Saturdays from June 5 to October 9, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Website: surreymarket.org

This year is the market’s 25th season in Ladner Village. Meet the people who make it, bake it or grow it.

Location: 5028A 48th Avenue between Delta Street and Elliot Street, Delta

When: Every second Sunday from July 11 to September 12, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Website: ladnervillagemarket.com

Discover more than 60 vendors at this popular market, which has been going strong for over 20 years.

Location: Miramar Plaza, 15154 Russell Avenue, White Rock

When: Sundays from May 2 to October 24, 2021

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Website: whiterockfarmersmarket.ca

Find this traditional market in Fort Langley, the birthplace of British Columbia.

Location: 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

When: Saturdays from April 10 to December 18, 2021

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Website: fortlangleyvillagefarmersmarket.org