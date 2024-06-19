Canadian restaurants and food establishments have quite rightly been getting their flowers on an international scale of late, and now, one spot has just been recognized for its pastry.

La Liste, an awards program based in France, has recognized 25 pastry talents from 14 different countries around the world, including Montreal patisserie, Farine & Cacao, on its Pastry Special Awards for 2024.

Farine & Cacao received La Liste’s Pastry Discovery Gem Award. According to La Liste, the award celebrates “little-known or hard-to-find bakeries, afternoon teas, or dessert restaurants worth going the extra mile for.”

“Montreal pâtisserie Farine & Cacao is a treasure trove of contemporary artisanal pastry, oriented around innovation, elegance, and respect for the fine craft of French pastry – certainly a destination to drive the extra mile for,” it said.

La Liste also highlighted the accolades of Farine & Cacao’s founder and pastry chef Christian Campos.

“At Farine & Cacao his specialties include classic viennoiseries as well as flavored croissants such as raspberry and Gianduja, and intricate entremets of Pistachio & Raspberry, Mango & Passion, and Chocolate & Caramel, alongside handmade chocolate bars of impeccable quality,” it added.

To determine its rankings, La Liste aims to condense the opinions of fine dining guides, restaurant critics, bloggers, and review sites and uses an algorithm that integrates and weights almost 1,100 international sources.

Farine & Cacao

Address: 1315 Ontario Street E, Montreal

Instagram