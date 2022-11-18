Budweiser now banned at FIFA World Cup after Qatar changes its mind

Turns out you can’t grab some Buds to celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It’s been banned.

FIFA announced early Friday morning that it’d be halting the expected selling of beer — namely Budweiser — inside stadiums for this year’s World Cup.

Qatar has strictly regulated liquor laws, and a zero tolerance policy for drinking in public and public intoxication.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer of Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” a FIFA spokesperson said via a statement.

Statement on beer sales at #WorldCup stadiums 🏟️ on behalf of FIFA and Host Country 🇶🇦: pic.twitter.com/o4IEhboXks — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) November 18, 2022

Budweiser is an official top-tier sponsor for the World Cup, paying somewhere between $75-$100 million per World Cup cycle. It will be able to, however, continue to sell Bud Zero, it’s non-alcoholic beverage offering. The partnership between Budweiser and FIFA dates back to 1985.

The decision prompted Budweiser’s official Twitter account to tweet “Well, this is awkward…” before removing the post.

Budweiser, World Cup $$$ponsor, deletes tweet saying it’s awkward that no beer will now be sold at Qatar stadiums. Football’s relationship with alcohol should really be debated, but maybe not with just two days to go after 12 years … pic.twitter.com/qP3hL6jVQh — David Conn (@david_conn) November 18, 2022

Budweiser, whose parent company is AB InBev, was reportedly told a week ago that it’s tents needed to be moved to less visible areas.

The decision to ban alcohol sales was made roughly 48 hours before the tournament’s opening on November 20.

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” the statement continued.

“The tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

The ban on alcohol consumption at the World Cup applies only to fans at stadiums. “Beer, an official FIFA Champagne, and other select wines will still be available in luxury suites reserved for FIFA officials and other wealthy guests.” pic.twitter.com/ly6XPdbQB3 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 18, 2022

Not all alcohol will be removed, however,

Beer, along with wine and spirits, will reportedly still be available inside pricey private hospitality suites for those that can afford the luxury.