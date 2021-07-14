Hockey fans had LOTS to say about the Abbotsford Canucks' new look

We are also Canucks.

Don’t know if that’ll be the new team’s slogan or not, but today qualified as an interesting day for the Vancouver Canucks. The team unveiled the new name, logo, and jerseys for their AHL affiliate, which is moving to Abbotsford after eight years in Utica.

It’s the first time in the Canucks’ 51-year history that their farm team will be close to home, so fan interest was high. For months, fans have been spitballing creative names and concepts, though the most obvious choice did fly a little under the radar.

After a 20-minute delay this morning, it was revealed that the AHL team will be known as the Abbotsford Canucks and will use Johnny Canuck as its logo. Johnny Canuck was the primary logo used by the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks, a franchise that was in existence from 1945 until Vancouver entered the NHL in 1970. The NHL Canucks bought the rights to the logo more than a decade ago, but have used it sparingly since.

The traditional Johnny Canuck design has been used in merchandise sold by the team, and a stylized Johnny was used as a patch on their alternate uniforms from 2008 to 2017.

These new Canucks will wear the same colours as the team that plays at Rogers Arena, though green, not blue, will be the primary colour for Abbotsford’s home uniforms. Other subtleties with the new jerseys include retro-inspired laces around the collar and an A on the sleeves, which is a nod to the 1970’s Canucks uniforms which had Vs on the sleeves.

So was this a great move or a terrible one? If you ask Canucks fans, the answer is… both.

The Canucks have never had universal approval for any logo or jersey redesign, so why start now, right? Here’s a look at some of the highly entertaining reactions from fans today.

Beauty — Blue Collar Brigade 🇨🇦🏒 (@BluCollarBrigad) July 14, 2021

They had this guy model for the graphic. pic.twitter.com/ljmOHpNGIe — Robert Coleman (@cobbyroll) July 14, 2021

Wtf is this jersey? Could you be less dramatic. Less appealing? Should have been Fraser Valley… https://t.co/IGuuP4lLw9 — Milz मिलन (@Milzz89) July 14, 2021

Johnny Canuck: It's. About. Time. — Brad ⚔🍷🎦 (@bonimbibe) July 14, 2021

I like green much more than the next guy but even I gotta say… that’s a lot of green — Jonathan Cocks (@McGeddes11) July 14, 2021

The Fraser Valley Johnnies. Who did it better? I say the #WHLGiants. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/shaYoAHw6a — Grady Sas (@GradySas) July 14, 2021

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/VRL8PDmw5p — Optimistic Canuck (@OptimistCanuck) July 14, 2021

You guys have been trying to make that johnny canuck junk happen for years. congrats lmao — DK (@khatinthekar) July 14, 2021

Abbotsford Canucks… I like it.

Johnny Canuck as the logo… I like it. And when you consider the fact they've spent the last 5-6 years branding "We Are All Canucks" as their franchise slogan, this was really the only logical choice. Super anticlimactic… but I like it. — Steve Boddy (@Boddy604) July 14, 2021

I have to say while I didn't want the nickname to be the Canucks, now that it is, I like the green jersey and Johnny Canuck logo. It's something fans have been asking for the NHL team to do for years. Can't have it both ways!#Canucks — Sat Oberoi (@SatOberoi) July 14, 2021

Canucks fans finally get what they want! A Johnny Canucks jersey! Oh what? People are whining and complaining? 😂 This fan base man — The Brindy Gypsy (@CRgypsy31) July 14, 2021

the sleeves are awesome. Way too much green for my taste personally. and using the Johnny Canuck was an awesome idea…this version of it though, meh — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@malcolmert) July 14, 2021

Don’t mind going the Johnny Canuck route but god those have to be one of the ugliest jerseys I’ve ever seen. Huge miss… the owners look to save money on ever corner even with who they hire to make these design’s. pic.twitter.com/65TtPw6MiF — Angry Canucks Twitt*r (@angrycanucks) July 14, 2021

Hipster logo in the valley. Awesome. — Bubba Luce (@bubbaluce) July 14, 2021