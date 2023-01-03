Fans donate nearly $4 million to charity of critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin

One of the scariest things most people may ever witness on an NFL field has led directly to nearly US$4 million to a charitable toy drive.

On Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a series of collisions.

After a delay of around an hour with Hamlin receiving various forms of medical attention before being transmitted to the hospital, the game was eventually cancelled.

In response, fans from across the globe have donated nearly $4 million to a fundraiser organized by Hamlin’s The Chasing M’s Foundation for the Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

The donation link is available here.

“This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need,” the fundraiser reads. “Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community.”

Though the drive was actually in the 2020 holiday season — while Hamlin was still a student-athlete at the University of Pittsburgh — it was verified Tuesday morning by GoFundMe.

Hamlin was most recently listed as in critical condition after the Bills reported he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted late Sunday night. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

No plans have been announced for the continuation of the game. The NFL regular season is currently slated to conclude this coming Sunday, with all 32 teams already in action.

Hamlin was taken in the 2021 NFL draft by the Bills in the sixth round, having spent his short pro career entirely in Buffalo.