Canadian family travels the world before children lose their eyesight (PHOTOS)

A family from Quebec has taken a series of rare genetic conditions and turned them into an uplifting reason to travel the world.

Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier were given difficult news when told that their firstborn, Mia, who was just three years old, had vision problems.

A specialist told the parents that Mia had been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a complete loss or steep decline of eyesight over time. There is currently no cure for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), but low-vision aids and rehabilitation training programs can help make the most of people’s failing vision.

The family says they plan to travel around the world over the course of an entire year in a “quest to fill their visual memories.”

Before setting off on the inspiring adventure, the Lemay-Pelletier family said they created a bucket list of experiences they wanted to accomplish. Mia wanted to go horseback riding, and Laurent wanted to drink juice while riding a camel.

