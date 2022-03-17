"Family Feud Canada" is returning with major prizes, and your family can audition virtually

TV game show Family Feud Canada is returning for its fourth season, and producers are on a nation-wide hunt for fun-loving, energetic families to compete on the game show.

The third season of Family Feud Canada ended on January 6 this year. Now, its production team is already gearing up for filming in Toronto. Applications to participate in the show are now open, and you can audition virtually.

“Grab your family members with the quickest wits and spunkiest personalities for an unforgettable experience,” the applications page reads. “Record a video showing or telling us about your family team members, and make sure you STAND OUT!”

Think your family has what it takes to play #FamilyFeudCanada? Apply now to see if you have what it takes https://t.co/lo4aninMi6 pic.twitter.com/QTCOkAtoDn — Family Feud Canada (@FamilyFeudCa) March 7, 2022

If your team — which must comprise five contestants — can’t be together for the audition video, other family members can talk about everyone in the video.

The show revolves around two families competing against each other to guess what the most common answers to survey-style questions are

Teams play until an answer is missed. At the end of a round, the team with the most points competes in a bonus round for a shot at increasing their winnings.

Family Feud Canada is broadcast on CBC and features Gerry Dee, comedian and star of Mr. D, as the host. The Fast Play prize is a sweet (and tax-free!) $10,000, but winning families can appear on the show up to three times, getting a chance to win up to $30,000.

To apply for the show, families must send in a three- to five-minute audition video showing how energetic and enthusiastic they are.

Each family member should introduce themselves and tell producers which hometown they represent. Teams are also encouraged to explain what makes their family unique, what brings them together as a family, and why they would be great candidates for the game show.

Auditions are already underway, and though there’s no deadline provided, the application page says every participant must be at least 18 years old on September 1. Due to the pandemic, no in-person interviews will occur this year, with producers instead conducting group calls online.

Each team member must reside permanently in Canada and be either a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, or have permission to work within Canada.

Click here to apply online and read more information about the show.

With files from Elle McLean