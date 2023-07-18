Over a quarter million families in BC will get bigger benefit payments this month

A new increased BC Family Benefit is “here to stay,” according to the provincial government, and more than 285,000 will see bigger payments in their bank accounts starting this month.

The permanently increased BC Family Benefit is a regular monthly payment from the BC government. Eligibility is determined based on income and number of children and is determined automatically when families register for the Canada Child Benefit.

How much money is it?

How much money you receive depends on your income and how many children you have. According to the province, for the July 2023 to June 2024 benefit period, the annual maximum benefit you can receive is:

$1,750 for your first child

$1,100 for your second child

$900 for each additional child

These maximum benefits are only available for those with an adjusted family net income of less than $27,354 for the 2022 tax year. If your adjusted family net income for the 2022 tax year is between $27,354 and $87,533, you’ll then you’ll receive less:

$775 for your first child

$750 for your second child

$725 for each additional child

Finally, those families who made more than $87,533 in the 2022 tax year will receive the same amounts reduced by 4% of the portion of income over $87,533 until they are reduced to zero.

You might also like: Canada Child Benefit has gone up and you could get nearly $7,500 per kid, tax free

How to maximize your government benefits in Canada

You might be eligible for more government benefits than you know — here's how to find out

Money for British Columbians

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy said in a release that while the province “can’t control global forces, we can lower costs for people and take some pressure off families.”

The province has a number of ways to put more money back into the hands of British Columbians including:

What do you think of these newly increased benefit payments?