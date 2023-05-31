More service on False Creek and New Westminster ferries this summer

There will be more small passenger ferry services in Vancouver’s inner harbour of False Creek coinciding with Summer 2023, with fair weather bringing more residents and visitors out and about.

False Creek Ferries announced they will be extending their operating hours starting June 1, with ferry service beginning daily at 7 am and the last boat to Sunset Beach leaving Granville Island at 10:30 pm.

The little blue ferries run every five minutes from Sunset Beach in the West End to Granville Island, and every 15 minutes on all other routes. At peak times, the ferries run every two minutes from the West End and every seven minutes on other routes.

The end-to-end travel time from False Creek’s western end at Sunset Beach to the eastern end at Olympic Village is just over 20 minutes, including multiple stops along the way.

False Creek Ferries marked its 40th anniversary in 2022, and it now has a fleet of 17 ferries serving nine stops year-round in the inner harbour. It says the company has employed over 400 people since it was founded in 1982.

Aquabus, the other year-round, small-boat passenger ferry service in False Creek, distinguished by the rainbow-coloured boat exteriors, told Daily Hive Urbanized it is planning to extend its operating hours at some point in the summer, but does not have a set date as no decisions have been made at this time.

Over in New Westminster, the year-round Q to Q Ferry has already increased its services for the summer, with the increased frequencies and lengthened operating hours running between May 20 and September 4.

Q to Q Ferry runs between River Market in downtown New Westminster and the Queensborough neighbourhood across the Fraser River. This summer, it will run every 30 minutes between 7 am and 7:45 pm from Mondays to Thursdays, between 7 am and 9:45 pm on Fridays, between 10 am and 9:45 pm on Saturdays, and between 10 am and 8:45 pm on Sundays/holidays.

Later this summer, the new Hullo passenger-only ferry service between downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo will launch, running up to seven round trips per day using a pair of new 354-seat high-speed catamaran vessels.