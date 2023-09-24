Sweater weather returns: Soggy week in store for Vancouver

We hope you enjoyed the brief dry period in Vancouver this Sunday because Mother Nature has a soggy week in store for the region.

According to The Weather Network, a whole lot of rain expected over the next few days until it dries up in time for the weekend.

The Weather Network predicts rain to start falling on the city as early as 6 pm Sunday.

Monday so far seems to be the wettest day with an expected 30 to 40 mm of rain to fall in 24 hours.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver as strong winds are expected to gust through the region “that may cause damage and power outages.”

“A strong Pacific weather system will bring strong winds and rain starting [Sunday] evening,” the statement reads. “Strong southeast winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 will develop early Monday morning and continue though Tuesday.

“For Metro Vancouver regions near the water, strong southeast winds at 50 gusting to 70 km/h are expected from Monday morning to Monday evening.”

ECCC is warning folks to be aware of loose objects being tossed by the wind as is can cause injuries and damage.

“This is the first wind storm of this autumn with full foliage. The heavy tree branches are more prone to break in strong winds and it may lead to more damage and power outage than subsequent wind storms of similar wind speeds later in the season,” ECCC explained.

The rain could lighten up a bit on Tuesday with 25 to 35 mm of rain expected during the day, The Weather Network predicts. And it could taper off Wednesday and Thursday with less than 15 mm of rain set for each of those days.

The Weather Network suggests that the region could see some sun peaking through the clouds Thursday — but on Friday into the weekend, drier and brighter conditions are up ahead.

Temperatures, however, will stay relatively low for most of the week — ranging between 15°C to 17°C.

This last week of September is going to be a wet and gloomy one, so be sure to pull out all your Raincouver essentials — Fall is back and in full swing, baby.