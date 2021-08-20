The Fair at the PNE set to open this weekend for their 111th season

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Fair at the PNE is back this weekend, and fair officials have announced that they’re opening with enhanced safety measures to protect people from COVID-19.

In a statement, the PNE points out that this is one of the first major in-person events taking place in BC since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In collaboration with the Provincial Health Office and WorkSafe BC, along with the guidance of the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, the PNE is ready to welcome guests back, while keeping them safe.

In a first for the fair, advance tickets are required, and must be purchased for a specific date. This is due to limited capacity restrictions, and contact tracing that the fair will be introducing this year.

Physical distancing will also be in place of six feet or two metres between your party and other guests. Plexiglass shields have also been installed where possible.

They’re also recommending masks for on-site guests, but they’re not required.

Sanitation stations will also be present throughout the park to keep guest’s hands clean.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for kids and seniors, with free entrance for anyone five and under.

The PNE is advising guests to reserve their tickets through ticketleader.ca early, “to avoid disappointment.”

Visit the PNE’s website for more information.