The Vancouver Fire Rescue Service (VFRS) responded to an “extensive” fire on West 10th Avenue and Columbia Street late Saturday morning.

A video circulating on social media shows the Vancouver heritage home alight with black smoke billowing from the flames.

The VFRS told Daily Hive that the fire crew arrived on the scene and “was able to respond quickly and control the fire.”

No one was injured during the blaze.

The VFRS shared that the occupants will not be able to return to the house today. However, it is unknown how long the residents will be out of their home.

As the investigation is currently underway, the VFRS is unable to comment on the cause of the fire.