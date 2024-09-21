News

Fire services respond to "extensive" blaze at Vancouver heritage home

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Sep 21 2024, 9:10 pm
Fire services respond to "extensive" blaze at Vancouver heritage home
Fred Goldstein/Shutterstock

The Vancouver Fire Rescue Service (VFRS) responded to an “extensive” fire on West 10th Avenue and Columbia Street late Saturday morning.

A video circulating on social media shows the Vancouver heritage home alight with black smoke billowing from the flames.

The VFRS told Daily Hive that the fire crew arrived on the scene and “was able to respond quickly and control the fire.”

No one was injured during the blaze.

The VFRS shared that the occupants will not be able to return to the house today. However, it is unknown how long the residents will be out of their home.

As the investigation is currently underway, the VFRS is unable to comment on the cause of the fire.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop