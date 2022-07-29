Canada is making a temporary change to its immigration policies, and it will allow Express Entry aspirants to bump up the points they need to be eligible to apply.

The Express Entry program brings in thousands of immigrants every year. It follows a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), for which you must meet a certain threshold to apply.

Normally, applicants who have studied online are unable to use their education to fatten up their score if their course was at least 50% distance learning-based.

Given how many institutions worldwide shifted to online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, many aspiring immigrants were at a disadvantage, and couldn’t count their academic experience in their profiles.

Now, according to Citizenship and Immigration Canada (CIC), rules of the Express Entry program are being relaxed for such students — but only those who got their degree, diploma, or certificate through a Canadian institution.

“Express Entry candidates will now be eligible for Canadian educational credential points for programs completed online between March 2020 and August 2022,” said CIC in an update on Thursday.

This means if you completed your program entirely online, from outside Canada, or through part-time studies, you could get the extra points you deserve.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada, who made the policy change, is recommending candidates to update their profiles by August 2 to benefit from this temporary flexibility and get an invite to apply. The next draw is expected on August 3.

Back in April, the Canadian government also announced that it was making policy changes to give Temporary Foreign Workers (TFW) a better chance at getting permanent residency.

The Ministry of Employment and Social Development Canada had said that as part of Canada’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump, the TFW program would not only be adjusted but improved to meet the labour market needs.

Since July, 1,500 Express Entry candidates have been invited to apply for permanent residency in Canada. To see if you qualify for the Express Entry program, click here for a free assessment.