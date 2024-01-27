"Real basketball fans": Ex-Raptors star Siakam loving Pacers fanbase

He hasn’t been around them for long, but former Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is loving what he’s seen from the Indiana Pacers fanbase.

Siakam, who was acquired by the Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round picks, has played in five games with his new team so far. He has come as advertised early on, averaging 21.8 points, eight rebounds, and nearly six assists in that span.

Pascal Siakam in his first 5 games in the Blue & Gold: 21.8 PPG

8.0 RPG

5.6 APG

57.0 FG%

45.5 3P% pic.twitter.com/g13TWCNHPK — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 27, 2024

Given how well he has performed in the early going, Pacers fans are already loving the 29-year-old. Based on comments he made after last night’s victory 133-131 over the Phoenix Suns, the feeling is mutual.

“It’s been dope. I can tell they’re just basketball fans. Like, real basketball fans,” Siakam said. “You can tell they understand [the] game and get in the game and the moments where it’s needed. It’s awesome. Just the love, it’s been incredible.”

basketball is different here. pic.twitter.com/2ltGFwNj4R — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 27, 2024

Siakam spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career with the Raptors. He was a two-time All-Star during that stint, and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2020. He played a big role in the Raptors winning the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy in 2019, a season in which he was also named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

While stating his love for the Raptors and the city of Toronto many times during his tenure, the organization chose to move him given their struggles in recent seasons. Through 45 games this season, they own a disappointing 16-29 record.

Though by no means the favourites, the Pacers have a shot at going on a lengthy playoff run this year. They currently sit at 26-20, but have become a much more competitive team on paper with the addition of Siakam. They are certainly hoping that is the case, as he is set to become a free agent this summer.