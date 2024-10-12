It looks as though former Toronto Raptors coach Sam Mitchell is a man you don’t want to get on the bad side of after he got into a tense argument on air last night.

Mitchell served as the head coach for the Raptors from 2004 to 2008, winning the NBA’s Coach of the Year award in 2007. He was also known for having some epic tirades, perhaps none better than the iconic, “zero, zero, zero, zero, zero,” rant.

While that was undoubtedly Mitchell’s most famous rant for several years, he may have outdone himself last night.

The 61-year-old, who now works on NBA TV, got heated with co-host Chris Miles, to the point he exposed Miles’ home address on air. A comment from Miles suggesting Mitchell should be working for free with all the money he has already made seemed to be what set it all off.

“Last time I looked at my check, it’s pretty close,” Mitchell began. “So, hey, I’m taking donations. Why don’t you come up off of some of that money you’ve got since you over there bragging about it. I’m sorry, did you rent your beach house out down in Florida during the hurricane? Or how about your town house over at Buckhead?”

It was around this time Miles seemed to realize Mitchell wasn’t joking, and responded with a playful, “What’s going on?”

This whole segment went from zero to sixty real quick… Sam Mitchell going wild on NBA TV at Chris Miles 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/cTNut7k45t — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 12, 2024

Mitchell continued to rant for quite a while longer, before Miles attempted to go to commercial. As they did, Mitchell can be heard giving out Miles’ home address.

UPDATE: Sam Mitchell got frustrated at his cohost and ACTUALLY DROPPED HIS COHOST’S ADDRESS ON LIVE TV WHAT IN THE WORLD https://t.co/f80pV6P9tP pic.twitter.com/Ya06YTNsY4 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 12, 2024



Though Miles did appear to be truly taken aback at the time, he had nothing bad to say about the former coach afterward, telling a user on X it was all in fun.

Sam’s my guy! All in fun of our show! — Chris Miles (@chrismilestv) October 12, 2024

While both sides seem to be fine now, this was undoubtedly a legitimate argument at the time.