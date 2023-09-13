Ex-Canucks defenceman Juolevi trying out for a new NHL team

Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Olli Juolevi is on the move again.

Once a highly touted prospect that the Canucks drafted fifth overall in 2016, the 25-year-old Finnish blueliner has signed a pro tryout contract with the Arizona Coyotes. He was one of 11 players the Coyotes signed to PTO deals — likely a necessity given the team is splitting up for games in Australia on September 23 and 24.

The Coyotes have signed the following players to PTO agreements:

Peter DiLiberatore (D)

Olli Juolevi (D)

Austin Strand (D)

Hunter Drew (F)

Ryan Dzingel (F)

Patrick Harper (F)

Cameron Hebig (F)

Micah Miller (F)

Austin Poganski (F)

Colin Theisen (F)

Reece Vitelli (F) — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) September 13, 2023

Juolevi has appeared in just 18 NHL games since the Canucks traded him to the Florida Panthers before the start of the 2021-22 season. The former first-round pick was put on waivers by the Panthers in March of that season and got claimed by the Detroit Red Wings. Four months later, Juolevi signed with the Anaheim Ducks but never appeared in an NHL game for the club.

Juolevi played 38 games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls last season, scoring just one goal and 13 assists.

Since making his NHL debut during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Juolevi has appeared in 41 regular season games and one playoff game, scoring two goals and adding one assist.