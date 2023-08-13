Ex-BC Lions QB Rourke throws highlight reel TD pass in his NFL debut

Nathan Rourke made sure to make the most of his NFL debut.

The former BC Lions quarterback and winner of the CFL’s 2022 Most Outstanding Player Award hit the field Saturday for his first game with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sure, it’s easy to brush it off as “just preseason”, but Rourke was drawing the attention from around the NFL for a highlight reel touchdown pass he delivered the fourth quarter to put the Jaguars up 28-16.

Evading a series of tacklers that looked like they’d surely kill the drive, Rourke found Qadree Ollison while on the move for what’s already been dubbed the play of the preseason.

One of three quarterbacks used by the Jaguars on the day, Rourke ended the day 9/17 for 153 yards passing, including the touchdown pass. The Jaguars ended up winning 28-23.

“It’s a bit of a blur,” Rourke said after the game, as per John Oehser of Jaguars.com. “I just knew I needed to have a little bit of time to buy some time. It was a longer route. We had to buy some time to be able to get a completion and then had to buy some time in the pocket. Qadree did a really good job with the scramble rules, and I just tried to give him a chance. I’m glad it worked out.”

Rourke’s old Lions teammates, who were in the midst of their own 37-9 win over the Calgary Stampeders, went wild when the clip was played on the BC Place stadium screens.

A Victoria native, Rourke had spent two seasons with the Lions after being selected by them in the 2020 CFL Draft. He’s still expected to be a Jaguars backup this season, though he’s clearly turning some heads with his skills exhibited in his first NFL game.

“Playing the game that I love in front of my fellow Canadians has been truly special. The CFL has been an unforeseen detour on my football journey but a necessary one, and I am grateful to the Lions for allowing me to learn how to be a professional and grow on and off the field,” Rourke shared in a statement posted to his social media back in January when he announced his decision to sign with the Jaguars. “Thank you to the entire BC Lions organization for giving me a chance to be your quarterback, and thank you to the fans for making these past two seasons so memorable.”