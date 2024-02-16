Airbnb guests told to check with BC hosts that summer getaways still a go

BC’s provincial government is advising Airbnb users with summer vacations booked to check with their hosts that the listing will still be available when new restrictions kick in on May 1.

Starting this spring, Airbnbs that aren’t the host’s principal residence won’t be allowed to welcome short-term guests.

“No one should be rushing to cancel a booking today without talking to their host,” BC’s Ministry of Housing told Daily Hive.

Short-term rentals that are the host’s principal residence and rural ones in communities of 10,000 people or less will still be able to welcome vacationers — as will those in certain exempt resort municipalities such as Whistler.

“People with bookings May 1st or later who think their booking may be affected by the new requirements should check with the host to see if the host is still able to accommodate them,” BC’s Housing Ministry said. “It’s up to hosts to ensure that they’re following the rules – it’s not the responsibility of people booking.”

Nathan Rotman, Airbnb’s police lead for the northeastern US and Canada, said it’s impossible to tell how many hosts will drop off the platform and how many stays in BC will be cancelled.

“I worry that this is scapegoating one industry,” Rotman said. “We think that the provinces created a very cumbersome environment far outside of the global standard.”

BC enacted the new rules to add some short-term rental units back to the long-term rental or owned housing market. BC’s Housing Ministry cited research out of McGill that suggested there were 16,000 entire homes listed on the short-term rental market in BC. If half of those could be sold to owners who’d live there or rent out long term, that would mean an additional 8,000 homes for people who need them.

“The new legislation offers a balanced approach that will return thousands of homes to the long-term housing market while still accommodating our province’s tourism needs,” the Ministry said.

It’s already seeing early signs of success, including former short-term rentals on the long-term rental market and former short-term rentals that have been listed for sale.

Just this week, a penthouse on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver that operates as an Airbnb was listed for sale.

The Ministry of Housing acknowledged some homeowners wouldn’t like the new short-term rental restrictions but maintained it’s more important that British Columbians are able to live in their communities.

“Today in BC there are too many people who can’t find a place to live. British Columbians need more units brought back to the long-term market so they can find an affordable place to call home. That is government’s focus.”