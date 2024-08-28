Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared a video to social media showing an altercation where he claims he was the target of verbal abuse.

The Vancouver-born winger posted an Instagram story today showing an incident with a white man on a bike.

The 33-year-old provided context for the incident with a paragraph of text which was attached to his post.

“The cyclist was riding his bike past my vehicle and decided to spit on it as he rode by. And then confronted him as he tried to deny the claim luckily a friend of mine who was driving in the area, pulled over to intervene in our conversation.”

“This gentleman then proceeded to tell me and my friend and I quote ‘you people don’t belong here.’ It’s incredibly disappointing there are still people like this today.”

In the video, Kane claims the cyclist spat on his vehicle and used racist language.

A third person, someone that Kane identifies as a friend, is also present in the video and trying to diffuse the situation.

“That’s what you just said, ‘you people don’t belong here,’ right?” says the Oilers forward towards the man with the bike.

“That’s not a good statement you made,” added Kane’s friend, also directed towards the biker.

Kane is heading into his fourth season for the Oilers. The winger scored 24 goals and added 20 assists for 44 total points in 77 games last year. He’s not expected to be ready for the start of this upcoming season as he recovers from a serious injury.