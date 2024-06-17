Someone snuck into Euro 2024 match with a fake mascot costume

UEFA European Football Championship host country Germany got off to a rocking start with a dominant 5-1 win against Scotland on Friday. But as it turns out, not all the Euro fans at Munich’s Allianz Arena were paying customers.

German YouTuber Marvin Wildhage managed to get through security with a clever disguise, even making his way onto the field for the tournament’s opening ceremony ahead of Friday’s match.

In order to get into the stadium, Wildhage — known for sneaking into sporting events — arrived wearing a knockoff version of the Euro 2024 mascot’s suit.

Along with a bear costume he ordered from China, the 27-year-old also came equipped with a forged UEFA ID and fake lanyards and even put stickers on his car featuring emblems used by the German National Team.

“I needed to find another way to get into the stadium so I could cheer for our team at the opening game,” Wildhage said in a newly released YouTube video detailing his adventure.

Marvin Wildhage hat sich einfach ins EM Eröffnungsspiel geschlichen. An den Sicherheitsvorkehrungen vorbei. Da wird es ordentlich brennen in den Sicherheitsfirmen… https://t.co/SjCsdMev76 pic.twitter.com/PVc6tMcwF1 — Floex (@FloexYT) June 17, 2024

Unfortunately for him, though, the elaborate scheme was short-lived.

Wilhage and the two friends he snuck in with were escorted off the field by security after appearing at the opening ceremony and detained within the stadium for the remainder of the match.

“We can confirm that there was an incident with a fake mascot costume at the match in Munich… between Germany and Scotland,” UEFA said in a statement, as per the Associated Press. “Three people have gained unauthorized access.”

The European soccer governing body also confirmed that Wildhage and his accomplices have been banned from entering any of the tournament’s remaining matches.

“UEFA has assessed the situation and initiated the necessary organizational measures. Three individuals have been banned from entering stadiums hosting UEFA Euro 2024 matches.”

Kicking off on June 14, the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024 tournament will conclude on July 14.