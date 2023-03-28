Vancouver company helps NFT holders showcase digital assets in Apple Wallet

A Vancouver-based platform that allows brands to offer digital assets to its customers has announced a first-of-its-kind feature for NFT holders.

Ethos has announced its NFT to Apple Wallet Display Feature, which will allow holders with or without a crypto wallet to easily display their NFTs.

According to Matias Marquez, CEO of Ethos, the latest offering will help make digital assets a frictionless experience for consumers.

“We want to lower the barriers for customers engaging with digital assets, and one way we can do that is by simplifying the process of showcasing their NFTs,” said Marquez in a release. “Of course, any customer who receives a digital asset through the ethos platform can hold it in a crypto wallet, but the ability to simply save it to their Apple Wallet makes it that much easier for more people to enjoy.”

Ethos describes itself as a leading white-label digital asset platform for brands, offering its clients real-world utility online and at physical locations.

The company is also offering a limited quantity of free digital assets online, with no crypto wallet or previous blockchain knowledge needed.

To learn more, visit Ethos online.