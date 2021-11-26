Notorious penthouse party host back in jail, hit with $10k fine: VPD

A notorious penthouse party host is back in jail after being convicted of new charges.

Mohammad Movassaghi owns a penthouse condo on Richards Street in downtown Vancouver. Throughout the past year, he ran a “makeshift nightclub” with hundreds of attendees.

These gatherings involved a show lounge, drink menus, a guest list, a DJ station, a dance pole, and significant amounts of alcohol.

They drew multiple complaints, and the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) was called to his suite on numerous occasions over contraventions to COVID-19 public health orders.

He was first arrested on January 31, after VPD executed a search warrant and seized large qualities of cash, liquor, and credit card machines.

Movassaghi would continue hosting these parties throughout the month of August, and earlier this week, he was once again arrested after a second VPD investigation.

“He has since pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to comply with an order of the health officer and one count of selling liquor,” says VPD Spokesperson Constable Tania Visintin.

Movassaghi has been sentenced to 29 days in custody, 12 days of probation, and a $10,000 fine.