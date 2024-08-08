NewsUrbanizedCuratedOutdoors

English Bay slide returns to Vancouver beach after years-long hiatus

Megan Devlin
|
Aug 8 2024, 7:03 pm
English Bay slide returns to Vancouver beach after years-long hiatus
The English Bay slide seen on August 7, 2024. (Megan Devlin/Daily Hive)

A key ingredient in fun summer days at English Bay is back in place after a multi-year hiatus.

The English Bay slide is floating just off the shore again after being absent for several years. The iconic slide is a summer favourite, and often present in artistic depictions of English Bay — even while the slide itself was gone.

The slide is perched atop a swimming raft and lets bathers zip down the chute to land in the water. It’s not clear yet if it’s open to the public.

english bay slide 2024

Megan Devlin/Daily Hive

The Park Board hinted earlier this year that the slide could be making a return, and it’s finally been placed back in the water.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver and the Park Board for more information about the slide’s return.

Slide has been key attraction at English Bay for more than a century

english bay slide historic 1946

English Bay in 1946 (Don Coltman Company/Vancouver Archives)

Swimmers have been braving the climb up the slide for more than 100 years, with historic photos of the beach showing some iteration of the slide in place as far back as 1915.

english bay slide 1915

The English Bay slide in 1915 (Vancouver Archives)

The slide was taken away during the COVID-19 pandemic, but appears to be making a return for the final weeks of this summer.

