Emirates airline is hiring in Vancouver and the jobs have some epic perks

How does getting paid to travel sound? A dream job could become a reality now that you’ve got an opportunity from Emirates to become part of the cabin crew on its airline.

The Dubai-based airline is holding a job fair on Saturday, September 2, at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown.

Emirates is looking to hire passionate individuals who are keen to help deliver impeccable service to its travellers as part of the multinational cabin crew team. While the job pays around $3,600 on average per month, it comes with some seriously epic perks.

Firstly, you get to live in the bustling cosmopolitan city of Dubai in furnished accommodation paid for by the airline.

The airline even offers exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai so you can truly enjoy the city during your work breaks.

If the luxury holiday-style benefits weren’t already great, Emirates also offers benefits including a tax-free salary, free transport to and from work, and medical coverage.

Lastly, no cabin crew job would be complete without the amazing concessional travel benefits. If you join the Emirates cabin crew, you could receive exclusive discounts for you, your friends, and your family to all destinations.

If this sounds like a job you want to apply for, here’s what the hiring team is looking for:

Ideal candidates will have confidence in safety procedures and will be able to take charge when it comes to managing aircraft services and security. Don’t worry if you haven’t done much of this before, training is provided.

All you need to do is attend the open day with a current curriculum vitae (CV) in English and a recent photograph. Remember to dress according to the business attire dress code to maximize your chances.

It is expected to fill up quickly, and Emirates recommends that you pre-register on its website for a smoother experience.

With files from Daily Hive Staff