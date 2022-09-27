Canadian rapper Pat Stay, who was recently killed in a stabbing in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has received an outpouring of tributes from the biggest names in music since his tragic and sudden passing.

Drake took to Instagram upon hearing the news and posted a story to pay homage to the fellow Canadian rapper.

“RIP to the Sucka Free Boss @patstay_902 one of my fav rappers ever,” Drake said.

Last night, Eminem joined the list of big-name artists who have paid tribute to Pat Stay, releasing a video that he sent to Nova Scotia rapper, Classified, to post on Instagram.

“I just want to send my condolences out to [Pat Stay’s] family and friends,” he began. “I know we never got a chance to meet, but I’ve been a huge fan of yours for years, and the level that you rap to is like the pinnacle of battle rap, and it doesn’t get any higher than the level that you rapped at,” he added.

“We’re gonna miss you, bro. Hip-hop is going to miss you. We lost a legend.”

Pat Stay leaves behind his wife and two children.