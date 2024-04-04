Other than your pets, there are not many animals you get to know on a first-name basis, maybe Harambe, Cecil the Lion, or Air Bud, to name a few.

In Victoria, it’s Emerson.

Emerson the elephant seal is a big hit in Victoria and has been spotted around southern Vancouver Island many times since he was a pup for the elephant seal’s semi-annual moult — an intense process where seals will spend about a month on land, shedding their fur and skin in what’s called a “catastrophic moult.”

These big sea creatures often inhabit the California and Mexico shores, forming colonies for birthing, mating, and moulting. But Emerson’s mom, Elsie Mae, hails from Whidbey Island, and Emerson was born in 2022 at Bowman Bay in Deception Pass State Park.

According to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), he’s been relocated away from the city three times, but alas, Emerson loves the attention, and it seems he prefers this side of the Pacific Northwest.

Last May, he chilled in Oak Bay, and in September, he took a stroll on the Songhees Walkway before getting a nudge from DFO crews. This year, he’s set up camp near the Gorge Waterway in Saanich.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe Comolli (@postman97)



Seeing elephant seals moulting in BC isn’t unusual, and the DFO says it’s become a much more common sight. But be cautious; the DFO advises folks to give them space during this time.

These big guys, weighing up to 2,300 kg and stretching up to 5 meters, may look sick during moulting, but it’s a natural process. During this time, they’re pretty chill, napping and throwing sand on themselves to cool off. They don’t eat and can lose a quarter of their weight.

Locals are keeping an eye out for Emerson, and the DFO has put up some temporary fencing to make sure Emerson gets the peace and quiet he needs during this fairly intense process.

So, make sure you give Emerson some space so he can moult in pieces and come back next year.