Elton John adds a second Vancouver date to his farewell tour

Elton John’s farewell tour is the goodbye that never ends as he adds a second Vancouver date to the lineup.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was originally scheduled to hit Vancouver on October 21, 2022. Now, he’s added a second Vancouver date for the night after, October 22.

Much of this tour has been plagued by injuries, cancellations and, well…a plague, and this is set to be his final send-off in North America.

Toronto is the only other Canadian city scheduled for a stop during the tour, with shows at Rogers Centre on September 7 and 8.

A man who needs no introduction, John is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.

The legendary artist has over 4,000 performances, in more than 80 countries, to his credit since launching his first tour in 1970.

When: September 7 and September 8

Where: BC Place

Tickets: General admission for the October 21 show is open here. General admission for October 22 will open on Ticketmaster on April 6.