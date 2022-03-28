Happy Birthday, Gaga: A look back on her style through the years

Happy Birthday, Mother Monster. Lady Gaga is 36 today.

Gaga’s daring style choices always give us something to talk about, and we love her for it. The singer, businesswoman, and actress is fearless when it comes to dressing up for an outing — be it on the red carpet, or just a run to Starbucks.

Lady Gaga is known for showing up to events like the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in her iconic raw meat dress, towering over her Little Monsters in 10 inch Alexander McQueen platforms, and glowing like a Hollywood icon in Armani Privé at the 2022 Sag Awards.

Just like her music, Gaga’s style has evolved over the years. We’ve watched her grow and flourish as a musician and an actress, from her breakout single “Just Dance” in 2008, to her Academy Award-winning performance in A Star Is Born.

To celebrate the birthday girl, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane to all the bold and beautiful looks Gaga has graced us with over the years.

Leather leotards, platform heels, and bangs formed many of the star’s looks for the first year of her career. “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” had taken over playlists at the clubs, and we already knew the lyrics off by heart, but our girl was just getting started.

A year later, the rising star scooped an array of awards at the VMA’s. She wowed the crowd with a bloodied, gruesome performance of “Paparazzi” wearing a bejewelled white lace costume and buckets of fake blood.

She’d be on the butcher’s block if she didn’t outdo herself the following year. Miss Gaga showed up at the 2010 VMA’s in a dress made of raw beef. Designed by Franc Fernandez, the dress was condemned by animal rights groups and named by Time magazine as the top fashion statement of the year.

The star caught the attention of the British press and fans at the 2010 Brit Awards in a dramatic three-tiered Francesco Scognamiglio dress.

Posing for the cover of Vogue magazine while wearing a Grecian Haider Ackermann dress. The singer was captured by world-renowned photographer Mario Testino.

Let’s not forget about the egg. It was 2011 at the Grammys, and Gaga was carried onto the red carpet in a plastic vessel. She told British Vogue, “Everyone calls this the egg, but it’s actually a vessel that was designed by Hussein Chalayan,” continuing, “I was in the egg for three days.”

A departure from the star’s usual hairstyles, in 2013 she opted for bleached dreadlocks. Seen here in London wearing a mustard Zeynep Tosun dress.

We love a power suit. This pink and glittery ensemble was designed by Christian Cowan-Sanluis, who was a London College of Fashion student at the time. Gaga is known for supporting young and emerging designers.

Oozing glamour at the 2015 Grammy Awards wearing a custom sequinned dress with a plunging neckline by designer Brandon Maxwell.

Looking like a true Hollywood star. Attending the Academy Awards in 2016, the singer, who performed her Oscar-nominated song “Til It Happens to You,” is wearing another custom Brandon Maxwell look. She’s giving us major Marilyn Monroe vibes with this look.

Buckles, harness, leather, and studs? She looks like she’s in charge! Wearing Gianni Versace from the Fall 1992 archives paired with diamond earrings from Stefere. Nina Ricci platforms and Ray Ban shades complete the look.

The theme of the 2016 Met Gala was Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, and our gal got the memo. She showed up wearing a tailor-made Versace jacket with shoulder pads and fishnet stockings.

Singing the National Anthem at the 2016 Superbowl wearing a sparkling Gucci suit with 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

One of our all-time favourite looks from the performer is from the Venice Film Festival when she was celebrating the release of A Star Is Born. She showed up in a stunning powder pink feathered Valentino dress.

Arriving at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she won an array of awards for her performance in A Star Is Born. Gaga looked gorgeous in a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown and seven-inch platform heels by designer Giuseppe Zanotti. Completing the look was a dazzling $5 million Tiffany & Co. necklace.

After winning the Academy Award for Best Song, “Shallow” became the most awarded song in history. Gaga picked up her award in a black satin ball gown by Brandon Maxwell.

We see a different side of the performer in these stunning photos taken for Variety by Art Streiber.

Never one to turn down an opportunity to dress up, Gaga understood the “Camp” costume assignment for the 2019 Met Gala and showed up in a custom bright pink Brandon Maxwell look.

We should know by now that Gaga doesn’t do casual. Dashing around Paris in a statement cobalt blue coat from MATCHESFASHION. Eyeing one for yourself? It’ll set you back $21,000.

Seen at Apple Park performing for 15,000 employees. Early in the show, she dedicated her song “Million Reasons” to Steve Jobs. Wearing a green chiffon and leather ensemble with platform boots.

The “Born This Way” singer enjoying Pride in New York City. She’s rocking rainbow thigh-high boots, denim cut-off shorts, a crop top, and a rainbow denim jacket. She completed the look with a beret-style hat and shades.

Arriving to her Haus Labs pop-up at The Grove in LA in 2019, she’s wearing a Christian Cowan minidress and a Marina Hoermanseder bow hat. One hand is manicured, and the other is wearing a diamond claw, designed by Lillian Shalom.

Pulling from the archives, this Tom Ford catsuit from the Spring 2014 collection looks ravishing on Miss Germanotta. Accompanied by a headpiece from London milliner Lara Jensen.

Another masterful look from the queen. At the 2020 VMAs, she opted for a multicoloured ensemble by Iris van Herpen and black boots by Pleasers.

We are living for this Valentino poncho and ostrich feather headdress by Philip Treacy.

At President Joe Biden’s Inauguration in 2021, Gaga looked sensational in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

Making the choice to wear Schiaparelli was a deeply personal one for her, telling British Vogue in an interview, “When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece, and I knew, Schiaparelli being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian American woman that would be singing for President 45 to be leaving and to invite President 46 into office.”

Coordinating her mask with her outfit, the actress took to the streets of Rome looking gorgeous while shooting scenes for House of Gucci.

Showing up to the premiere in Los Angeles, Lady Gaga opted for a shoulderless, sequinned Valentino gown.

At the recent SAG Awards, the actress looked out of this world in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé white silk satin gown.

Here’s to you, Gaga.