Tensions have been high in the House of Commons over the past few weeks, and members of both parties were scolded by the Speaker for using inflammatory remarks.

During Wednesday’s House of Commons committee meeting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused a Conservative Melissa Lantsman — a Jewish member of Parliament — of standing “with people who wave swastikas” after she criticized his “unjustified national emergency.”

Bringing up quotes the Prime Minister said in 2015, Lantsman contrasted Trudeau’s comments about what the government needed to do to “respect” and “trust” the Canadian people following the invoking of the Emergencies Act.

Citing Trudeau, Lantsman said,”‘If Canadians are to trust their government, their government needs to trust Canadians.’ Those are the words of the prime minister in 2015. ‘These people – very often misogynistic, racist, women hater, science deniers, the fringe.’ Same prime minister, six years later, as he fans the flames of an unjustified national emergency.”

Lantsman then asks Speaker Anthony Rota, “when did the prime minister lose his way?”

In response, Trudeau accused all members of the Conservative Party of supporting people “who wave swastikas.”

“They can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag,” he continued. “We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs and get their lives back. These illegal protests need to stop, and they will,” he stated.

Trudeau’s swastika remark was in reference to Nazi flags seen during the first week of Ottawa protests three weeks ago.

Tensions rose so much in the House that Speaker Anthony Rota reminded MPs to use words that “are not inflammatory.”

Rota reminded members that “shouting names at each other is not the way this place works.” While undergoing applause, Rota added, “before you start clapping, start looking at your own benches.”